Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNPR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

