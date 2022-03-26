Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.