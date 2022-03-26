Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

