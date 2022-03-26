Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 433.7% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

MITFY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

