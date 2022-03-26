Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Posts Earnings Results

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 7,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

