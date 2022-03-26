Mister Car Wash, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

MCW stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,866,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,494 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.