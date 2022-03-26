Minter Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $3,187.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00202780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00191114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,638,924,696 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,715,129 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

