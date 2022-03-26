MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE:MNSO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.