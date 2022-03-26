MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $148.36 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00030855 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $148.36 million and approximately $121,074.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.83 or 0.00947545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,826,557 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

