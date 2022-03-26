MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 28,432 shares.The stock last traded at $32.84 and had previously closed at $32.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

