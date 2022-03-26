Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.98. Microvast shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 16,041 shares trading hands.

MVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.