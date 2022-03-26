Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.98. Microvast shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 16,041 shares trading hands.
MVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
