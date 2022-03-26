Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

