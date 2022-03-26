Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

