Michael Q. Simonds Sells 20,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UNM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

