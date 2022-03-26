Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.