Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 242,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,071,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock worth $20,971,988. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,516,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,554. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

