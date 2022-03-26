Meyer Handelman Co. Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Entergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.83. 767,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

