Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 4,337,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

