Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $5,304.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,934,259 coins and its circulating supply is 79,934,161 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

