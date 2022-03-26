Meme One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00997148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

