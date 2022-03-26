MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

