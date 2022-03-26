MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.97.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.