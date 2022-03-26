Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. Medifast has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

