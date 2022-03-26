Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05). Approximately 115,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 243,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.20. The company has a market capitalization of £190.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75.

About Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

