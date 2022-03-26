MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

MDVL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MedAvail by 172.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MedAvail by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

