MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 60,260 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,260 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. 739,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

