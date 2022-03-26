MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,207 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 518,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
