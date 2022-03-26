MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,994. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.