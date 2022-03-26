MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.