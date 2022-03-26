Maxim Group Cuts Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Price Target to $6.00

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PALT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of -0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

