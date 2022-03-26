Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $102.49

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.49, but opened at $106.43. Match Group shares last traded at $104.26, with a volume of 16,464 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Get Match Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.