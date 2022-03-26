Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

