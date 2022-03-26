Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,094. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.84 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

