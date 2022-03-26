Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Markel by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,502.58 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,120.76 and a 12-month high of $1,504.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,286.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

