Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $11.52 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

