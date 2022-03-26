Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 128,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.23. 5,186,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

