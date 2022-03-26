Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 3,368,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,317. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.