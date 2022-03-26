Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$573.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

