LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

