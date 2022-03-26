Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th. This is a boost from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the resources, infrastructure and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering, project development, and related services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and project delivery services to private and public clients in Australia.

