Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

