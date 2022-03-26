Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.