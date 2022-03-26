Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 175,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,366,273 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $613.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

