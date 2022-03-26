Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.50 or 0.07027903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00277173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.51 or 0.00811938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00106816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00468403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00465742 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

