Litecoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $973.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $973.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.35 or 1.00019535 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,779,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

