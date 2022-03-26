Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) versus Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Financial Analysis

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 273.48 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -1.82 Zeta Global $458.34 million 4.75 -$249.56 million N/A N/A

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquid Media Group and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67

Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zeta Global beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

