LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $268,377 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

