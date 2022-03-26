Limoneira Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.76 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

