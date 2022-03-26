Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.