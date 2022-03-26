Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.